Arteta explains why he made eight changes to his Arsenal team against Palace

Mikel Arteta’s decision to rotate his Arsenal squad significantly for the Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace reflects the delicate balancing act of managing a packed schedule while maintaining competitiveness. Resting stars like Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and William Saliba was a calculated risk, as these players have been pivotal to Arsenal’s success this season. However, the first half exposed the limitations of the squad depth, with Palace taking the lead and Arsenal struggling to assert dominance.

The introduction of Saka and Odegaard in the second half turned the game around, proving their immense influence on the team. Their impact underscored a hard truth for Arteta: while squad rotation is necessary, there is a notable gap between the performances of his starting XI and the backup players.

Arteta justified his decision, stating to Arsenal Media that giving opportunities to lesser-used players is essential for maintaining morale and rewarding their dedication in training. He emphasised:

“You are right or wrong in relation to the result basically but I think the players deserve especially, some of them who haven’t been playing much, to feel important and everything that they earn with their attitude, their behaviours, the way they train, the way they play when they have chances to feel that it’s worth it.”

This approach highlights Arteta’s long-term strategy of fostering a team culture where every player feels valued, even if they aren’t regular starters. It’s a crucial step in keeping the squad motivated across multiple competitions.

However, the game also revealed that Arsenal’s depth may still need reinforcement to sustain challenges in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups. The players who stepped in must raise their levels to ensure that rotation doesn’t compromise results in the future.

Arteta’s gamble paid off this time, but the team must find ways to cope without relying so heavily on their key players every time they face adversity. It’s a message to the squad: opportunities will come, and stepping up when called upon is vital.

