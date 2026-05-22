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Arteta explains why he was not spotted in early title celebrations by Arsenal’s stars

Mikel Arteta press conference (Getty Images)

Arsenal players closely followed the recent Premier League clash between Manchester City and Bournemouth this week as they hoped City would drop points and hand the Gunners the league title.

That scenario ultimately became reality after City produced a disappointing display in a 1-1 draw, a result that confirmed Arsenal as Premier League champions before the final match of the season. Arsenal had initially been preparing to potentially secure the title during their last league fixture against Crystal Palace, but events unfolded sooner than expected.

Arsenal Players Celebrate Together

Footage circulating online showed Arsenal’s players watching the Manchester City match together at their training ground at the Emirates. However, manager Mikel Arteta was notably absent from the clips capturing the initial celebrations following the final whistle.

Although Arteta had spent time with the squad earlier during training, he departed before City’s match had concluded. The Arsenal manager has now addressed his absence and explained why he was not present with the players during the decisive moments of the game.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arteta Explains His Absence

As reported by Talk Sport, Arteta revealed that he had originally planned to remain with the players and coaching staff at the training ground while watching the match unfold. However, he ultimately felt unable to stay and decided to leave before the contest reached its conclusion.

He said: “I was supposed to be here at Colney, watching the game with the boys and the staff because that’s what they wanted. But, I couldn’t. I think 20 minutes later, before the game, I had to leave.

“I couldn’t bring the energy that I wanted, and ultimately it was their moment, as well, to watch it together, to be themselves, and just see what the outcome would be.”

The result ensured Arsenal secured the Premier League crown earlier than anticipated, allowing the squad and supporters to begin celebrations before the final round of fixtures.

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