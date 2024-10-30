Arteta explains why he will keep rivals guessing on the fitness of his players

Mikel Arteta’s approach to keeping injury updates under wraps has become a strategic element of his management style, deliberately introducing ambiguity around the availability of key players. In recent instances, such as the lead-up to Arsenal’s clash with Liverpool, Arteta withheld information on whether crucial players like Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber would feature. Both did ultimately start the match, with Saka completing the game unscathed, though Timber unfortunately sustained an injury. This approach has stirred curiosity among fans and journalists alike, prompting direct questions to Arteta about his decision to remain tight-lipped on player fitness.
Arteta has openly acknowledged that his tactic is intentional. As reported by the Daily Mail, he explained, “I don’t want to make it easy for anyone. The opponent has to work and think and prepare and make sure they do their homework like I have to.” This statement underscores his belief that leaving opponents uncertain about Arsenal’s lineup can create an element of surprise, potentially disrupting their game plan. He went on to express a desire for reciprocal uncertainty, mentioning that he, too, would like to know the opponent’s lineup in advance to better prepare, but that remains part of the game’s unpredictability.
The rationale for this secrecy also lies in the inherent uncertainties surrounding injury recovery timelines. Arteta noted, “I need to be very careful because sometimes I can tell you a player is going to be a few weeks but is a few months. Sometimes I don’t know if a player is going to be fit in two days’ time or when the press conference is.” By refraining from setting fixed expectations, he mitigates the risk of disappointment or pressure if recovery times fluctuate unexpectedly.
Ultimately, Arteta’s approach aligns with his competitive philosophy, where keeping opponents in the dark about his squad selection is seen as an advantage. By embracing this unpredictability, Arteta aims to make Arsenal a more challenging team to prepare for, adding an extra layer of difficulty for any opposition seeking an edge.
I don’t really think it makes any difference whether the other team has any clue regarding Injured player’s in the opposition.
There’s so much information on any player at any given club, that teams can probably adapt to any player that the opposition decides to play.
So for me, Arteta isn’t doing any thing out of the ordinary. Although all these loved up Arteta lovey’s would have you believe he’s a genius.
Yes, I don’t think coaches at clubs can really spring any major surprises for the opposition by “keeping them guessing” in the way the article suggests.
There’s a ton of information on players and tactics available to all clubs which have whole departments collating it from all the games played. The coaching staff on the sidelines are surrounded by various monitors, laptops and tablets at games.
What is your problem Derek?
Sue P,
I haven’t got a problem, I just see what Arteta for what he is.
I saw an article the other day, in which Arteta said he didn’t mind being compared to Mourinho, but then said that he doesn’t copy other managers.
Well I beg to differ with that comment.
Arteta plays 4 Centre backs across the back.
He plays inverted right and left backs.
Something Guardiola was doing first.
Arteta doesn’t copy other managers, pull the other one its got bells on.