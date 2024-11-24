Arteta explains why he won’t fast-track Nwaneri after his first EPL goal against Nottm Forest

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners sealed their first Premier League victory in almost two months following the dismantling of Nottingham Forest today.

The North Londoner’s tackled Forest 3-0 with apparent ease after 90 minutes, it was their latest Premier League win since pulling apart Southampton 3-1 on Saturday October fifth.

After a rapid 15 minutes Bukayo Saka beat three visiting defenders, darting from one end of the box to the other before flying a cracking shot into the top right bins, making it three goals in three games versus the two times European Champions.

It looked as if Saka had already put Arsenal a goal up earlier on from a Martin Odegaard free kick ravishing it in, in front of the goaline, following Jorginho’s header which rattled off of a Forest defender rolling onto the Englishman. It was simply offside and discounted!

Seven minutes into the second half Thomas Partey flew in a masterclass goal of his own from outside the box which curled itself into the left corner convincingly.

In the final minutes of the encounter with Arsenal still keen on extending their lead, promising young super sub Ethan Nwaneri buried in his first Premier League goal and his sides third of the match from close range finding the bottom right corner.

Arsenal arguably looked more like the Arsenal side we have been used to seeing in the past couple of years following their poor run of form before the International Break this month.

The Gunners looked far from the unstable team who handed Chelsea last time out an equaliser in their 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in the final 20 minutes.

The creative aid and commanding nature of returning Odegaard is certainly paying off for the rest of the side in his second consecutive game since coming back from injury. He’s also snatched an assist in both of his returning matches.

Speaking of his contributions which affected Arsenals momentum today in a positive light, Mikel Arteta said in his press conference following his 250th game in charge.

The Spaniard praised the magic of his skipper, declaring profusely:” Without this kind of player in the team it was always quiet.

“It doesn’t surprise me because I see him every day. When he’s in the team, you can sense something that is different. It’s difficult to put a finger on it. There was something different 48 hours before the game too, we had 19 players training and it was so competitive.”

He further spoke about the rise and progress plan of Nwaneri who wouldn’t have scored his first Arsenal Premier League goal without the help of the gaffer.

Arteta spoke up: ”We are responsible for building his career. We have to do that brick by brick. Now you have to put the cement to make sure the next brick sticks, if we put five or six bricks straight away it won’t work.”

With the creative assistance of Odegaard in midfield, the constant firing threat of Saka and Nwaneri’s recent involvement in the first team paying off, The Gunners have certainly restarted their hunt for the Premier League title, or so it apparently seems.

Can Arsenal carry on winning ways after their emphatic walk in the park over Nottingham Forest?

Liam Harding

