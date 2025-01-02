Arteta explains why Merino started the Brentford game and discusses his performance

Rice is widely seen as a cornerstone of Arsenal’s midfield, and many fans were surprised to see him benched in favour of the Spanish international. However, the decision proved to be a masterstroke by Arteta, as Arsenal secured a victory, with Merino contributing one of the team’s goals.
Following the match, Arteta addressed the reasoning behind his lineup choice. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he explained: “Very good, it’s because he deserves it and the type of game that we have to play and the amount of density that they defend when they are deep requires people with a lot of threat in the box, and he’s a master of that. We believe with this unit on the left, we can have the dynamics that we wanted, so, very good. He scored a very, very important goal. Again, he’s always there, he’s a big threat, so, great to have these options.”
Merino’s performance justified the manager’s decision and reminded fans of his quality. Signed as one of Europe’s most sought-after midfielders, Merino is expected to play a key role for Arsenal as the season progresses.
Arteta’s faith in the Spaniard demonstrates his commitment to utilising the full depth of the squad and ensuring every player has the opportunity to shine. For Merino, consistent game time will be crucial in showcasing his abilities and continuing to contribute to the team’s success. With competition for places as intense as ever, Arsenal’s midfield depth looks poised to be a significant advantage this season.
I have hope for Merino but at the moment he is a passenger. Something needs to click.
I believe his worth to the Arsenal is still very much to be decided but below I will repeat what I pointed out back on August 14:
Real Sociedad haven’t gotten even close to the big 3 except ’22/’23 when they were 6 points away and their finishing places in LaLiga are very much what I would describe as a better mid-table club. LaLiga finishes the last 6 seasons beginning in ’18/’19 were: 9th, 6th, 6th, 6th, 4th, and 6th. We need players who can get us from 2nd to 1st not from 4-9th to maybe 3rd one day.
I suspect that he may fit in with us but I’m not getting too excited about the possibilities of a huge impact. As fellow gooners we can only hope for the best but I’m not going to lose any sleep if he doesn’t come.
I don’t see anything yet that changes my opinion of the acquisition but I’m still hopeful.
A bit harsh Reggie?While he has not set the heather on fire he is neat and tidy in possession and has proved that he has an eye for a goal.He is likely to start against Brighton along with Rice and Odegaard in midfield as the imperious Partey will almost certainly be used at RB in the absence of the excellent Timber.Mitoma is likely to provide Partey with a severe test and Saliba will need to ready to lend support when necessary.
Harsh but true Grandad.
Very true ,he’s had 1 good game and up until he scored he had hardly set the game alight
I thought he was poor DK and invisible. He seems to be on the edge of everything. He has to be better than he has been.