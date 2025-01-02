Arteta explains why Merino started the Brentford game and discusses his performance

Mikel Arteta’s decision to start Mikel Merino over Declan Rice in Arsenal’s recent match against Brentford raised eyebrows among fans. While Merino arrived at the club as a highly regarded signing in the summer, Declan Rice has quickly established himself as one of Arsenal’s most impactful players since his move to the Emirates.

Rice is widely seen as a cornerstone of Arsenal’s midfield, and many fans were surprised to see him benched in favour of the Spanish international. However, the decision proved to be a masterstroke by Arteta, as Arsenal secured a victory, with Merino contributing one of the team’s goals.

Following the match, Arteta addressed the reasoning behind his lineup choice. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he explained: “Very good, it’s because he deserves it and the type of game that we have to play and the amount of density that they defend when they are deep requires people with a lot of threat in the box, and he’s a master of that. We believe with this unit on the left, we can have the dynamics that we wanted, so, very good. He scored a very, very important goal. Again, he’s always there, he’s a big threat, so, great to have these options.”

Merino’s performance justified the manager’s decision and reminded fans of his quality. Signed as one of Europe’s most sought-after midfielders, Merino is expected to play a key role for Arsenal as the season progresses.

Arteta’s faith in the Spaniard demonstrates his commitment to utilising the full depth of the squad and ensuring every player has the opportunity to shine. For Merino, consistent game time will be crucial in showcasing his abilities and continuing to contribute to the team’s success. With competition for places as intense as ever, Arsenal’s midfield depth looks poised to be a significant advantage this season.