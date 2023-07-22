Arsenal News Latest News

Arteta explains why Pepe did not travel with the Arsenal squad

Mikel Arteta has revealed why Nicolas Pepe did not travel with the rest of the Arsenal squad for pre-season.

The Ivorian is expected to leave the club this summer after failing to make an impact while on loan at Nice last season.

He is no longer in the first team plan at the Emirates and recently saw a move to an unnamed Saudi Arabian club collapse.

Arsenal has a big squad and must trim it down before the transfer window closes, but Mikel Arteta is giving chances to every player to prove their worth.

Pepe was left at home by the Gunners as they travelled to the USA and Arteta has revealed that the winger is injured.

He said via Mirror Football:

“At the moment he is recovering from an injury which is why he’s not here.

“He had a spell on loan and obviously we wanted to get much more than we got from that loan spell. We have to see when we come back, understand what the plans are and make the right decision for him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has missed his chance to do well on our books and the Ivorian has just himself to blame.

Every manager he has worked with at the Emirates tried their best to get him to hit top form, but it never happened. He needs to find a new home and leave the Emirates now.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
The Uniting Power of Arsenal: A Fan’s Journey from Rwanda to New York
Why Arsenal will still need Kieran Tierney this season
3 Reasons why I believe Douglas Luiz is the perfect Partey replacement
Posted by

Tags Mikel Arteta Nicolas Pepe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs