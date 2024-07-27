Arteta explains why pre-season results matter ahead of Man Utd game

Mikel Arteta insists that winning pre-season games helps as his side prepares to face Manchester United in their next friendly match.

Arsenal is in the United States preparing for the upcoming season, during which they are expected to challenge for the league title again.

Arteta’s men have been in fantastic form over the last two terms, but it has not been enough to earn them a major trophy.

This season is another chance for them to win some trophies, and they are preparing well for the new term.

Their next pre-season opponents are their big rivals, Manchester United, who will also be fighting for the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal will face formidable opponents in the Red Devils, and Arteta was asked if it is important for them to win that game.

He responded that winning pre-season games is beneficial as it builds momentum and confidence going into the new season.

He said to Arsenal Media:

“Winning always helps – it brings belief, it brings good vibes. We are playing one of the best teams in the world in one of the nicest stadiums in the world, built by our owners, so it’s a big day for us tomorrow.”

Every game matters, and when it is a fixture against a rival like United, we have to take it seriously.

