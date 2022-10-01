Arteta explains why Smith-Rowe needed his groin operation

Arsenal’s Hale End graduate Emile Smith-Rowe was brilliant when he broke through into the Gunners first team, but it has become more and more obvious that the youngster has had continuous injury problems.

I guess it was only a matter of time before our medical staff pinpointed the problem with his groin that meant he has been treated with kid gloves and severely his time on the pitch.

Arsenal.com announced the other day: “Following a significant setback at our Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 4, and after further specialist consultations and discussions with our medical team, Emile underwent surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his groin.”

Of course our doctors tried many ways to alleviate his condition, but after the Man United game it was obvious that nothing was working and they had no alternative but to recommend surgery. Arteta explained yesterday: “We put all the alternatives on the table and the thing is we have tried some others during the last few months and they haven’t really worked to the point the player wasn’t comfortable and consistently at his best to perform. We decided to take that route and that it was the best decision, and we’ll stick to it and move on.”

“…We had to make a decision because we could not continue the uncertainty as to whether we have him, or have him with certain conditions. We needed to draw a line so we made that decision and he was the first one demanding that he wanted to make the decision and we supported that, and we have to prepare him to get back stronger than he was.

“After surgery it is very difficult to give a timeline. It depends on the first process, how the bones heal, how was his first reaction, his improvement and how he’s adapting. We need to go step by step; obviously we know that before the World Cup will not be easy, and after that we have a break and we need to use him in the right way.”

I am sure all Arsenal fans will hope that he makes a full recovery, and with age on his side he still has many years to become an Arsenal legend in the future…

