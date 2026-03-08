Arteta explains why some Arsenal players did not travel to Mansfield

Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi were both absent as Arsenal travelled to face Mansfield in the FA Cup, and Mikel Arteta has explained the reason behind their absence.

The Gunners secured a 2-1 victory in the fixture, which ensured their progression to the next round of the competition. Despite facing determined resistance from their opponents, Arsenal managed to do enough to claim the win and continue their cup campaign.

Arsenal has been one of the most consistent teams in the Premier League this season, even though they have occasionally struggled and dropped points in certain matches. Maintaining their level of performance across multiple competitions remains a priority for Arteta and his players.

Managing the demands of a busy schedule

With a demanding schedule and several competitions to balance, Arsenal is carefully managing the fitness of its key players. The team continues to compete in important fixtures, which requires the squad to remain physically prepared for the challenges ahead.

Rice and Zubimendi’s absence raised concerns among supporters, particularly with a series of difficult matches approaching. Fans were eager to know whether the midfielders had suffered injuries that could affect their availability in upcoming games.

Arteta has consistently emphasised the importance of protecting players from unnecessary risks, especially during periods of intense competition. Ensuring that important members of the squad remain fit could prove crucial as the season progresses.

Arteta explains Rice and Zubimendi absence

After the match, Arteta addressed the situation and provided clarification regarding the decision not to include Rice and Zubimendi in the travelling squad.

As reported by Arsenal Media, the Arsenal manager explained that both players had been dealing with minor physical issues and were rested as a precaution.

“Well, they had issues and they’ve been carrying issues. And the amount of games that we are playing, it’s obviously super demanding. And it was the only time to try to make sure that we can clean those issues that they’re having to start the next sequence of two weeks before the break in the best possible way. We had to make those decisions.”

Arteta’s comments suggest that the decision was made to manage the players’ workloads and ensure they return fully prepared for the upcoming fixtures.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…