Arteta explains why Trossard hasn’t been playing much for Arsenal lately

Mikel Arteta has suggested that his London Derby hero, Leandro Trossard, worked hard during the international break to regain full fitness. Trossard was instrumental in Arsenal earning a point against Chelsea because when he came on as a substitute in the 78th minute, Chelsea was ahead 2-1, but it only took him 6 minutes to alter the game and ensure that Chelsea did not win.

In fact, this was the third occasion this season that the ex-Brighton man came on as a substitute and had an impact on the game. He scored the equalizer in the 11th minute of injury time against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup to take the game to extra time (Arsenal later won on penalties), and he also scored in the Gunners’ 1-0 win over Everton after being subbed on in the 24th minute for the injured Gabriel Martinelli.

The Belgian international has struggled to establish himself as a mainstay in Arteta’s starting lineup owing to injuries. However, it appears that he is doing everything possible to find his rhythm and contribute to Arsenal’s aspirations this season. Mikel Arteta revealed how motivated the £27 million January signing was and how driven he is on the training pitch following the 2-2 draw with Chelsea, telling Arsenal.com, “Well, first of all, he’s very good, and he’s got this mentality to be always willing to help the team.

“He had an injury that he wasn’t fit enough to play the last few games, and then he played against [Manchester] City, and he had to come off, and he worked really hard in the international break to be fit again.

“And those things, it’s like with [Gabriel] Martinelli, it changes the momentum of the season.

“You could see that he was ready to come in, very intelligent, run the way that he anticipates the cross and the action, and then obviously, the way he executed because it’s still not easy to score.”

With a busy schedule ahead for Arsenal, let’s hope Trossard can stay fit, continue to put in the effort, and ideally continue to have a positive effect on Arsenal’s games.

