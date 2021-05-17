Arteta eyes a reunion with former Man City defender

Mikel Arteta is reportedly targeting a move for Fulham defender, Tosin Adarabioyo after the Cottagers’ relegation from the Premier League.

The young Englishman worked with him at Manchester City before he left the Premier League champions for the Cottagers.

He has been one of the key players for Scott Parker’s side and he is expected to move back up with another Premier League team.

Arsenal is currently rebuilding their team and is expected to add new signings in the summer.

David Luiz will leave them when the transfer window reopens and that means they would have to sign one or two new defenders to cover for losing the Brazilian.

Arsenal’s defensive record in this campaign hasn’t been terrible, but they would still want to improve on it in the summer.

The Athletic via Metro Sports says they are targeting several new defenders and Adarabioyo is firmly on their radar.

The 23-year-old is at an age that would suit Arsenal’s long-term plans and being selected to play frequently in this campaign has given him a good experience of the Premier League.

Even if he wouldn’t break into the Arsenal team immediately, signing him and sending him out on loan could be a smart investment decision.