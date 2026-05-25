Arteta eyes history with Champions League victory

Mikel Arteta is not satisfied with simply winning the Premier League title this season, as he now turns his attention to securing Champions League glory against PSG.

Arsenal could lift two major trophies within a matter of days if they succeed in the final in Budapest. It represents one of the most significant moments in the club’s recent history, with supporters reflecting on a campaign that has already delivered domestic success and renewed belief on the European stage.

Arsenal’s Opportunity to Make European History

Arsenal’s route to the final carries major historical weight, as the club previously reached the Champions League final in 2006. That campaign saw them progress impressively through the group and knockout stages before narrowly missing out on the trophy.

In that final, Arsenal took the lead but were eventually beaten by Barcelona, a result that remains one of the most painful moments in the club’s modern history. Twenty years later, they now have another chance to finally secure the European title that has eluded them for so long.

The players and supporters are determined to seize this opportunity and change that narrative, with confidence growing after their domestic triumph. Arteta’s side now stand on the brink of potentially the greatest achievement in the club’s European history.

Arteta’s Message Before the Final

As quoted by Arsenal Media, Arteta said:

“I think sometimes you need to reflect on that, because everything has happened so fast and in such a special way as well. But I really want to enjoy this moment, at least today. Tomorrow we’ll start to prepare for the final in Budapest, and I can’t wait to write a new chapter in the history of our football club.”

Arsenal now enter a decisive final that could define their season and further strengthen Arteta’s legacy at the club.