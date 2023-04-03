Arteta facing a selection dilemma ahead of Liverpool match

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is leading the club towards winning the Premier League, but it is not an easy task.

The Spaniard has some fine players in his squad at the moment and continues to show he has the experience to sustain a title charge.

The Gunners have some tough matches ahead and one of them is a trip to Liverpool.

With Manchester City following them closely, there is pressure on Arsenal in every game and the Gunners know the match against Liverpool will not be easy.

A big problem Arteta faces now is picking a striker to start the game with, as Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus seem to be in form.

With Bukayo Saka returning on the right and Gabriel Martinelli set to play on the left of the attack, Arteta needs to decide which among Jesus and Trossard will play the number nine role.

A report on Express Sport says the Spanish boss is facing a serious selection headache now in that area and still hasn’t decided who to use.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Choosing between Jesus and Trossard is a problem most Premier League managers wish they have now and it should not be a big deal for Arteta.

The most important thing is that whoever is chosen to start the game does well on the pitch for us.

