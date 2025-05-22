Arteta factor gives Arsenal the edge over Chelsea in chase for £50m winger

Arsenal appear to be ahead of Chelsea in the pursuit of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, thanks in large part to the personal involvement of Mikel Arteta.

According to Just Arsenal sources, the Arsenal manager has held direct talks with the 22-year-old to present his vision for the future and convince him to join the Gunners. The approach appears to have worked, with sources indicating that Arsenal are now in a strong position in the race to sign the Spanish international.

Williams, who has a £50 million release clause in his contract, is widely expected to leave Bilbao this summer, with interest growing across Europe.

Spanish giants remain in the mix

While Arsenal and Chelsea are showing the strongest interest from the Premier League, both Barcelona and Real Madrid remain long-term admirers of the winger. However, the path to regular minutes at either La Liga giant may not be straightforward.

Barcelona already boast attacking options such as Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Dani Olmo, while Real Madrid are set to field a forward line including Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo. With such competition, Williams may struggle for game time in Spain, something that could tilt the scales in Arsenal’s favour.

In contrast, both Arsenal and Chelsea can offer a more immediate route to the starting eleven, though it is Arteta’s direct involvement that is believed to have made the bigger impression on the player.

Williams seen as Arteta’s top target

It’s no surprise that Arsenal have made a strong move for Williams, who is widely considered one of the brightest attacking talents in Europe. His pace, directness and creativity would add a new dimension to Arsenal’s forward line.

Charles Watts, writing in his CaughtOffside column, suggested Williams could be Arteta’s top target this summer. “At this point I just can’t say who Arsenal will sign. I don’t think anyone can. The club will have their targets and we’ll just have to wait and see who they get,” Watts said. “I still believe Nico Williams would be Arteta’s first choice. But we all know by now that might be a difficult one to get over the line.”

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also interested and could see Williams as an upgrade on several underperforming attackers.

With strong interest from both England and Spain, the race is on.. But Arsenal may have already taken a crucial early lead..

