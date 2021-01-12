Arteta feeling more upbeat about Martinelli injury

Gabriel Martinelli had quickly established himself as an integral Arsenal first-teamer last season, but his progress has been severely hampered by injuries and had only made two League starts in this campaign.

So he must have been devastated when he twisted his ankle in the warm up to the FA cup game against Newcastle, and he had to sit out the game.

After the match Mikel Arteta was very worried indeed about the extent of Martinelli’s injury, but yesterday he sounded a lot more upbeat after seeing Martinelli a day later. He said on Arsenal.com: “We don’t know how bad he is. He’s getting a scan this morning. We didn’t look after the game because he was in a lot of pain but yesterday he tested it a little bit better, so let’s hope.

“We have a scan today so let’s hope it’s not as serious and we can have Gabi back really soon. We will know more tomorrow, certainly.”

Arteta was then asked if he was worried about Martinelli’s injury record, and he responded: “It’s more bad luck. It’s only three injuries and they’re really different ones. One was a contact and the other one was something that can happen to anybody, so you have to be really unlucky. We’re going to scan him today, hopefully it’s not that bad and it doesn’t knock Gabi back but I was gutted for him because he was in pain and he was gutted.”

Even though Arteta seems more confident, knowing our incredible bad luck with injuries, Gabriel will probably be out for another month! As Arteta said: “Let’s hope”.