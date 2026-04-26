Arteta feels blessed to have one summer signing in his squad

Mikel Arteta added several new players to his Arsenal squad at the start of this season, and many of them have performed well since arriving. The Gunners strengthened key areas of the team, with several signings making an immediate impact during an important campaign.

Some players naturally require more time than others to settle and produce their best form. However, one player who has clearly stepped up since joining the club is Martin Zubimendi, whose performances have drawn widespread praise.

Zubimendi Has Filled a Key Void

The midfielder arrived just as Arsenal lost Thomas Partey, a player who had been highly influential during the previous season. Supporters understandably questioned whether any new arrival could successfully fill the gap left by the Ghanaian.

Zubimendi, however, has helped fans move on quickly from Partey’s departure through his assured displays in midfield. He has brought composure, intelligence and consistency to the centre of the pitch.

While he has not been flawless and has made mistakes in some matches, his overall contribution has been highly impressive. For a player adapting to a new club and league, his first season has been extremely strong.

Arsenal are said to be delighted with his progress, particularly given the importance of the role he was asked to take on immediately after arriving.

Arteta Delivers Warm Praise

Arteta recently spoke about the midfielder and made clear how highly he values his contribution. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he said: “He’s very good. I mean, to play 50 games for Arsenal in your first season at the level that he’s done and the amount of games that we’ve won, you have to do things in an exceptional way. He’s very much liked by everybody. You can sense that if you go back to clips in September, October, November, I can show you when he scored goals or assists or whatever. The reaction and how he feels with his teammates is so good. We are blessed to have him.”

Those comments underline both the player’s footballing value and the positive influence he has had within the dressing room. Being respected by teammates so quickly is often a strong sign of successful integration.

Zubimendi has had his critics, Gary Neville being one; however, it cannot be argued that overall, the Spaniard has been a good signing.