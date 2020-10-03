Arteta feels Saliba needs to forget last season and start again

After working so hard to sign him, it seems as though he is not yet ready to be part of the Arsenal first team.
Sky Sports has reported that Arsenal could be looking to send Saliba out on loan again for this season as he doesn’t seem to be part of Arteta’s immediate plans.
After paying £30million to sign the highly rated defender from Saint Etienne last year he only joined up with Arsenal this summer after it was agreed that he would stay on loan with Saint Etienne. And seeing as he did not feature in the Carabao Cup win over Liverpool on Thursday night it seems more and more likely that he will be on the way out for this season on another loan spell..
It comes as Arteta speaking to Sky Sports after the win against Liverpool midweek said that he feels that William needs to go out and gain some more experience:
“He had a year last year where Arsenal loaned him to St Etienne and that was a transition year for him. For many reasons, that wasn’t the transition year that he needed because he had a lot of injuries, some personal injuries and also with COVID and the French league getting cancelled, he didn’t have that year. He needs that year of transition and we are trying to make the right decisions for him to give him the best transitional year for him to have the player we want in our future.”
It would be a shame to send him back out on loan without giving him a chance to show what he is capable of, but as we have been doing so far, we have to trust the Arteta process and if he comes back an even better player, than I am sure we won’t be complaining. Gooners?
Shenel Osman
From what I’ve read, Saliba has had a tough time. Fulham might be ok – he’d be kept busy at least and stay in London too.
Everyone keeps ignoring that fact, they read the place Arteta said he's been through personal injuries but no one seems to care, it's all about him playing and not about how he's been coping for the last months
w he’s been coping for the last months
Eddie
I did say he’d had a rough time especially with the passing of his Mum. My joke about Fulham unfortunately misfired
Yea I read that, my comment wasn’t even aimed at you.
I think a loan back to France would be best for him, as long as there’s no pressure on him to be a Van Djik like our fanbase expected
Fair point. I think Rennes are interested?
Yep, their President said they’re keeping tabs on him but it depends on what Arsenal wants
“…Highbury bore me, Richmond and Kew
Undid me…”
In the hands of Arteta and Edu everything becomes dust. Poor William, your dream of Asn’l turned out to be just that – a dream. Let him go to Leeds, or Fulham, and become a starplayer.
Arteta is really a strange character. That jesuit priest… Ruthless when it isn’t necessary, to weak when he must be hard. Another Ignatius of Loyola.
Champions League in three years will rather be Championship in three years.
you are so negative
I’m sorry, Val, but I can’t see anything to be positive about in this matter. But I promise you not to visit this depressing site of gossip and slander after the 5th. Before the transfer window closes – I jump.
Don’t you think you’re setting yourself up for a season of misery? I mean like if all you choose to see is the negatives then you’d be stuck complaining every match day and you’d pretty be less excited bout the club. It’s not as if the rest of don’t see the failings of the club, we do but we can’t all complain every day can we?
Jump where? off the top of a tall building?
No seriously though, I really don’t think you understand anything regarding this young man at all.
We bought him for the future, that was made quite clear when we signed him last season. He was never going to go straight into the starting line up, regardless of who the manager would be this season.
The idea from our side to loan him back was to give him more opportunities to gain more experience last season.
It didnt really go to to plan for the club or the player in regards to his development, he played 12 games, Covid happened and the French FA cancelled the season back in March, he also had alot of injuries and he lost his mum.
He’s 19 – 19!!!!
There isn’t many CB’s that would be straight into the back line of a club the size of Arsenal at that age. HE has alot of potential, that is obvious but in football terms now, he’s still a rookie.
I’m pretty sure that he would have been loaned out this season anyway to a EPL team to gain that extra experience playing in a league that he hasn’t played in.
I can tell you one thing, Ligue 1 is NOTHING on the premier league in terms of how tough it is to play in and any professional player who has played on both will say the same thing.
Most people who are up in arms about this hasnt even seen the kid play and take everything on what is printed in the papers or what they read online. A large % of fans here havent even been to an Arsenal game in their life let alone a premier league game.
Instead they watch highlights! HIGHLIGHTS!
What the hell can you tell about a player or game based on a 4 min highlight reel???? sod all i tell you. Its like basing your opinions off of a youtube video that has a players ENTIRE best moments on a 10 min clip that spans 5 seasons.
I mean come on, its like watching a start wars trailer that has all the best bits in a 30 sec clip and you expect it to be the best movie ever but when you watch the fall movie you fall asleep half way through.
Now I’ve played the game professionally. I was a coach at a league 1 side for 30 years after i retired due to injury .
I’ve supported the mighty Arsenal all my life and live 500yrds away from The Emirates, so when someone like you talks so much waffle that birdseye are looking over their shoulders it really does Vex me.
I really do hope more people like you stay away from this site in the future because most of us have life experience’s to be able to look at things in a realistic view, not pessimistic. Instead of screaming views that are so absurd its stupid.
Robert,your unjustifiable ranting is becoming a bore.Have you ever thought of seeking professional help?
He needs it Grandad
100% agree
Lyon have apparently informed the French media that Houssem Aouar and Memphis Depay will stay at the club. I’m not disappointed after I saw Squawka comparison of Aouar’s/ Ceballos’/ Xhaka;s/ Guendouzi’s/ Torreira’s last season stats:
squawka.com/en/comparison-matrix/?compare=NG_351shYabGbJeQ0WCGQ
Ceballos was the best with the highest touches, ball recoveries, assists, chances created, passes attempted, tackles made, take-on success percentage and interception stats, despite playing in less games. If Lyon want 50 M for Houssem Aouar, we could have bought Ceballos for 30 M and have extra 20 M to buy someone else
Bouhafsi just personally reported the same thing.. Arsenal wanna disgrace me😥😥
I’ve boasted everywhere😭😭😂😂
Now I need to hide my head in shame😭
I’m staying positive though, till Monday👌
Looking at the stats, it’s apparent that Aouar played as CAM behind a striker last season. Whereas Ceballos only played twice as no 10 and played as deep-lying playmaker afterwards
My point is why gamble on some central midfielders in a peasant league like Ligue 1, when we could have bought a highly skillful and versatile midfielders who we’ve been testing in two seasons
Arteta sucks. After telling us that every player has a clean slate but the opposite is what we are seeing. Saliba and Gabriel Maghalles should be sold. We don’t need Auorar. What do we need Partey for. Our defence should be Socratis, Holding and Kolasinac.
Of course it should!
what a turnip, are you related to Graeme Taylor?
Buying a new player is always a gamble. Thomas Partey could be our new Patrick Vieira, but he could also be the next Xhaka, Moussa Sissoko, Renato Sanches, Corentin Tolisso, Tanguy Ndombele and Max Meyer
Those powerful box-to-box CMs were more promising than Partey, but they flop at their new clubs. My point is why gamble on some central midfielders from a peasant league like Ligue 1, when we could have bought a highly skillful and versatile midfielders who we’ve been testing in two seasons
Fabrizio from 50 yaaaaaaaards😭😭😭😭
“OL board have stopped negotiations with Arsenal for Houssem Aouar.
#AFC made clear they won’t pay €50m + add ons [€60m total] asked by Aulas and OL told to Arsenal that the deal is over.
No Juventus, PSG or Real Madrid on last 2 days. Arsenal was the only chance. ⛔️ #Aouar”
Who next? Partey? Let me start apologizing to everyone I gave hope😥😥.
Identify yourselves let me apologize.
I have shame😭😭
The same Fabrizio 😆
Sue why did he do it? I’m about to see Plane rentals tonight blow the roof with a #KroenkeOut banner tomorrow flying over the Emirates or another We care do you?😂😂
Banners galore, Eddie, for sure!!
Don’t give up yet my friend. Anything can still happen before Monday deadline.
If you tell me that again.. I’ll stab you in the neck😭😭😭
David Ornstein once said Arsenal had backup plans for Aouar, now I’m wondering who… It better not be fücking Jorginho!!
Man don’t tell me anything can still happen before Monday, all of my positivism from the start of the window for this season just went off
Zinchenko?! 🤪
I dot want that gingerbread guy
I don’t want De Bruyne’s love child either, wouldn’t surprise me though… desperate measures….
Plan B – panic buy??
I was right. Arsenal transfer window was another failure. Heads need to roll. Without any competition, Arsenal could not land their primary target, Houssem Aouar. The opportunities surprisingly came to get rid of all the fringe players, but,very poor negotiations have led to all of them remaining at club. Was this a sabotage by crooked Edu and the corrupt board? Arteta should seriously consider his options and leave Arsenal in it’s mess. Firstly, a look at the players signed, Pablo Mari, on loan ,played only 2 premier league games, got injured, did not look good enough defensively against Manchester city, but given 4 years contract. Poor decision. Cedric Spares, came in the squad injured on loan, never played a game, but, given a four year contract on a free transfer, Bad decision. Willian, was not needed, because Arsenal is overstocked with younger promising players in his position. Young talents must be given game time to gain experience. One good game from him and now what. Again, although, we got him on a free transfer, his age,wages and length of contract, is not a progressive move. He presence stunches the growth of Nelson, Saka and Pepe. The combined salaries of Mari,Soares and Willian could help Arteta land Aouar or Partey. The one good thing that came out of this transfer is Gabriel. I hope Arsenal can make the top four, but, chances are slim, because of weak midfield.
Some people claim that we should just pay Lyon what they want.
Have they forgotten that we just grossly overpaid for Pepe last year and to some extent, Laca a few years ago?
Do they not remember that our recent big-money signings from Ligue 1, like Laca and Pepe, have not gone on to become the great players we thought they would be?
When we overpay, we are just depriving ourselves of funds that could be used to sign other much-needed players.
I’m not saying don’t sign players who are unproven at the highest level. I’m saying don’t assume that we will always get what we pay for. Understand the risks involved and pay an amount that commensurates to the risks we are undertaking. Don’t simply be pushed around by the seller
Probably now Jorginho incoming, and the club trying to convince Arsenal how great he is.
Hate to think so negative, but we too often settle for less, and get stuck for next several years. Pick your examples from our roster. Arsenal know what the prices are, but mostly window shop and talk.