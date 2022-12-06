Arteta flies to meet Arsenal owners for January plans

Mikel Arteta has flown to the USA to meet with Arsenal’s owner Stan Kroenke as the Spaniard plots to bolster his squad in the January transfer window.

Arsenal is having a great season as they sit atop the EPL table, which has reduced pressure on their owners and ensured fans are happy with the direction the team is moving.

After signing some key players in the last two summer transfer windows, Arteta has transformed Arsenal into one of the top clubs in the country.

The owners are delighted and have just handed him a new deal to extend his time with them, which shows they want to support him to keep succeeding.

While the players fly out to Dubai to continue preparing for the restart of the Premier League, a report on The Sun says Arteta has flown to the States to speak with the club’s owners.

Arsenal is having a great season and we must spend and make the right decisions to stay in the position that we are in now.

The club knows this will be an important season as we target at least a top-four finish, but winning the league is within our grasp now and we must consolidate on the gains we have made recently.

