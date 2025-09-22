Arteta Forces Guardiola to Park the Bus in 1-1 Arsenal Draw

Mikel Arteta remains Pep Guardiola’s kryptonite, and once again it showed. Manchester City failed to register a win against Arsenal, extending a frustrating run against the Gunners.

Erling Haaland struck early, finding the net inside nine minutes to give City the lead. But by the 68th minute, Guardiola had deployed a back five, desperately trying to protect it.

Swapping attacking threats for defensive cover, Guardiola did the unthinkable: he parked the bus, a tactic he had recently vowed never to use, all while insisting he would stay true to his philosophy. But that tactic did not pay off.

Arsenal found their moment in injury time. Gabriel Martinelli – assisted by Eze – broke through and lobbed the ball over the City keeper to seal a dramatic 1-1 draw.

Guardiola: “I don’t change”

Not long ago, speaking to TNT Sports, Guardiola declared:

“Never, ever will I change my beliefs in the way we are going to play. But if you regain [the ball] up the pitch, I want to attack quickly.

“When the opponents do high pressing man-to-man and we break the first press, I want to attack quickly. But after that, I love to pass the ball a thousand, million boring passes. I love it.”

If we were to take him at his word, then watching him go defensive against Arsenal makes him look like a liar. It is clear he conceded his side could not go toe-to-toe with Arteta’s Arsenal, so he chose to defend. Sometimes you defend because the opponent is better. And this Arsenal side? They are the real deal.

Guardiola’s kryptonite

Arteta has Guardiola’s number. That much is obvious; he is forcing him into decisions that betray his own principles. Arsenal are now unbeaten in six against City, with five of those wins / draws coming in the league.

Those five league games also make Arteta the only manager to go five straight Premier League matches unbeaten against Guardiola. Once a trusted lieutenant, now a tactical nemesis, Arteta must surely haunt Guardiola’s dreams.

