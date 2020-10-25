Arteta full of praise for Gabriel after his start to life in England

Mikel Arteta is delighted with the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes after the Brazilian’s fine start to life at the club.

Gabriel started his first game for Arsenal against Fulham after just a few training sessions despite not playing football for more than six months.

He was in fine form against Fulham in that game and he even scored a goal for the Gunners.

Arteta is happy with his summer signing and claims that the defender has been exactly what they wanted when they signed him from Lille in the summer.

He also hails his adaption and mentality despite the several challenges that he has had to go through like the language barrier and having to play in a completely different competition from the one he was used to.

He told the Arsenal official website: “We saw qualities in him that is exactly what we wanted., but then you move him from France to here at an early age, without talking the language, to adapt to a new way of playing as well and he has done it really quickly and is showing a great mentality as well because we threw him in against Fulham after three or four training sessions and you could see the performance he had there.”

Gabriel has been one of the best signings in the Premier League this season and fans will hope that his level of performance doesn’t drop.