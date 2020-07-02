Arteta full of praise for ‘great example’ Xhaka

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has hailed the praises of Granit Xhaka in his most recent press conference.

The midfielder had a tough time at the turn of the year, and was even believed to be considering leaving the club in the winter window, but the Spanish boss persuaded him to stay put.

Xhaka has since reemerged as a key player for Arsenal, and the manager has moved to praise his character and effort.

When asked at the Arsenal press conference whether Granit Xhaka had overcome his difficulties, Arteta replied:”Absolutely. He’s a player whose commitment goes beyond anything normal. He leaves every drop of blood on that football pitch every day and he does the same in training.

“For me, he’s a great example to any other team-mate, the way he looks after himself and lives his profession.

“I’m really happy that we could convince him to stay, give him another opportunity, learn from the mistake that he made and as well appreciate the player and the person that we have at the club, and support them.

“When someone has a difficult moment, we are right behind them. We can give them another chance.”

While Xhaka has improved under the new coach and his attitude and effort is worth noting, I still don’t rate him as being good enough to build the midfield around, and talk of a move for Thomas Partey will surely see the Swiss international either benched or sold ahead of the new campaign.

Would Xhaka get in the starting line-up of any other top six side? Would Partey and Xhaka be able to play together in midfield?

Patrick