Arteta full of praise for our fans but I’m just glad Arsenal put the Burnley bullies in their place

I think that Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal players went into today’s game at Burnley with just one aim – “Come away with three points or die trying”, and I am proud to say that they did the job admirably, just like they did last week.

Turf Moor is a very intimidating venue, as the very loyal away fans were well aware and were reminded of at the end of the game.

But Arteta had nothing but praise for Arsenal’s travelling away fans, who gave the team support right through the game. “I’d just like to show them gratitude,” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “To come all the way here and support the team like they did, I think the players wanted to show again their appreciation.

“They were fantastic. They have been fantastic and we need them.

“We need them alongside the team because they are a big part of our team.”

Also Burnley were very clear that they were going to make life hard for our players even before a ball was kicked, and I am sure the Burnley fans took all that on board and tried to emulate the attitude of their heroes on the pitch.

I dread to think how the fans felt as they left the ground with all the hosility from Burnley following them everywhere but we should be proud that our loyal fans stood their ground and supported the team all the way.

In my mind, fans like Burnley’s and their agressive team would be better off down in the Championship, as they don’t have skills that should grace an elite League like the Premiership.

I’m not normally anti any of our opponents but I am building up an extreme dislike of violence being used as a tactic on the pitch or in the stands…

Darren N