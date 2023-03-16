Arteta discusses the summer window and is full of praise for the Kroenkes – “they are fully committed”

Their have been some tough times for Arsenal fans since the Kroenkes came to the club, but in recent times we certainly can’t deny that they have backed Arteta and Edu and trusted them to take the Gunners back to where they belong in the top tier of European football.

Everything started to come together after the Kroenkes gained full control of Arsenal and Edu and Arteta were put in place to execute their long term ‘process’ for success, and right now it looks like we are further ahead that any of us would have believed at the end of last season.

This is what Arteta had to say on Kroenkes stewardship: ‘It took some time to position themselves where they wanted, in terms of how much of the club they own and how much they could decide and how much they could really benefit the club in the way they believe is the right way to take it,’ Arteta said.

‘I believe they were really patient in exactly the right way. Now they have shown they are fully committed, they have big ambitions and they are fully behind the club to give everything they can to make it successful.

‘I am convinced the owners will continue to do everything they can to make us very successful and continue to invest in the club in the right way.’

Obviously the next step will be continue our squad building this summer, to gain even more quality players for our assault on the Champions League, but Arteta insists they won’t be just buying expensive players without being careful and prudent.

‘When it is necessary for the right profile of players and we can afford it, it will make sense,’ Arteta told ESPN.

‘But only if it is the right profile, the right price and we can afford it without damaging ourselves.

‘That’s a really, really thin line and I think we have to have a lot of discipline as well.’

Well I for one certainly have faith in Arteta and Edu to bring in the right players for Arsenal. They have had astounding success with transfers (except for the occasional Willian) since they started ‘the process’

Long may it continue!



