Arteta gave Gyokeres a serious warning about what he is experiencing now

Viktor Gyokeres is enduring a goal drought early in his career at Arsenal, but manager Mikel Arteta had already prepared him for such a challenge. The Swedish striker, who joined the Gunners after a prolific spell at Sporting Club, is yet to find the same level of scoring consistency in England.

Gyokeres’ Adjustment to Life at Arsenal

Gyokeres arrived in North London following two remarkable seasons in Portugal, during which he scored almost 100 goals for Sporting Club. His performances attracted interest from several of the world’s biggest clubs in the summer, but his preference was clear: he wanted to join Arsenal and return to the Premier League. The Gunners shared that ambition and invested heavily to bring him in, viewing him as the ideal frontman to lead their attack.

However, since making the move, Gyokeres has found goals harder to come by. He has now gone eight consecutive games without scoring for club and country, an uncharacteristic run for a striker known for his clinical finishing. The adjustment to a new league, a different tactical system, and the physical intensity of English football have presented an early test for the forward.

Arteta’s Warning and Long-Term Vision

Before Gyokeres joined the club, Arteta had offered him a clear message about the expectations that come with leading Arsenal’s front line. The Spaniard emphasised the mental strength required to handle the pressures of playing for one of the Premier League’s biggest sides. Speaking via Metro Sports, Arteta said:

‘I told him before the first meeting, I said, “the nine that I want is a nine that when he doesn’t score for six or eight games, he can handle that. If not, you have to go somewhere else because the expectation is going to be there.”’

Arteta’s comments underline his belief that resilience is just as vital as talent for a striker at Arsenal. Gyokeres will be under pressure to rediscover his goal-scoring form, but patience will be key as he adapts to a new environment. The Premier League demands consistency and composure, and while his first season may bring challenges, his potential remains clear. With time and confidence, Gyokeres could yet establish himself as a central figure in Arteta’s attacking plans.

