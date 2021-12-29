Arteta gets Covid for second time as virus spreads through Premier League

The latest figures for the amount of Premier League players that are positive for Covid-19 has been found to be over 100 for the first time ever. And the latest victim is the Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, as reported by the official Arsenal website, and he not able to be at our game against Manchester City if the fixture still goes ahead.
The Spaniard was one of the earliest football-related victims of the virus back in March 2020, and it was the following week that the Premier League was suspended in a bid to arrest the spread of the disease.
Now 21 months later, the UK is now having record numbers of positive cases amongst it’s citizens, although it is being assumed that the new Omicron variant is not expected to have as much serious consequences compared to the earlier figures.
But it is still spreading at a more rapid rate amongst sportsmen as well as the general public it is looking like our club could be playing to empty stadiums again very soon, or at least with much-reduced numbers of fans at the Emirates.
There are already restrictions in place to stop unvaccinated fans coming into stadiums, but now the government is urging everyone to get the third ‘booster jab’ to increase protection against Omicron, with the Prime Minister stating that 90% of intensive care patients have not had the booster. “I’m sorry to say this, but the overwhelming majority of people who are currently ending up in intensive care in our hospitals are people who are not boosted,” Johnson told the Standard.
“I’ve talked to doctors who say the numbers are running up to 90% of people in intensive care.”
“The Omicron variant continues to cause real problems, you’re seeing cases rising in hospitals, but it is obviously milder than the Delta variant.”
The Premier League are already seeing wholesale disruption to the fixture list, so is it only just a matter of time before the EPL is suspended completely, which is what happened the last time Arteta was tested as positive?
23 CommentsAdd a Comment
Get well soon boss.
I wish him speedy recovery.
It’s really bad luck for us really.
The boss is sick and will miss training sections and meetings, hopefully Tomi recover on time and maybe the players can motivate themselves and the assistant coach
Ugandans we wish you quick recovery for the best of our team.God bless you Manager.
We have atough game ahead of news day dear gunners and pray for manager and the team at all.
Best wishes to the gaffer and indeed everyone with covid and their loved ones. Just how serious is the situation? Depends on who is telling the story I suppose.The general belief is that Omicron though not as dangerous as delta and the earlier variants is so contagious even masks and social distancing can not stop it. It would appear that it might be too late to do anything. “Apparently” those who are vaccinated are mostly able to recover at home but the unvaccinated “may” overwhelm the hospital system. So what does the league do? How, why and when should/will a decision be made. I do not know but I am sure the league will be fair and responsible. I am erstwhile preparing myself for a break of some length just in case.
The problem with the booster program for me was that being 41 my jab was booked for today as this was the 6 month wait they talked about but when they halved that at the beginning of December I couldn’t get a booking date ,this was the closest .
Low and behold I get a positive test on Xmas day (2nd time ) and now cannot get my booster today as have been stuck in my sitting room for the last 4days and probably for the next 4 ,the point I’m getting at is it’s all well the government talking about the boosters but when it was rushed and hurried in millions like myself had no chance to get them done .
Anyway hope Arteta makes a full recovery and seeing he’s already had it his body should be way more equipped than before .
Very sorry to hear that Dan kit
I wish you well
Thanks sue 👍
Well I know what you’ll be doing on Friday, Dan – Cobra Kai season 4 drops!!
Get well soon 🙂
Thought it was out today sue 😂
Oh well 2 days to go 👍
You get well too Dan kit. The way things are going I’ll be contacted to get my 4th jab soon!
😂Declan
Get well Mr K
The last 18 to 20 months the whole world has been turned upside down
👍Alan
Don’t worry I haven’t forgot the bet
I’ll get Adpat to send me his PayPal and he can then verify that I payed .
TBF Im glad I lost as it means we are playing better and it’s going to a good cause anyway .
Now I belive ken also said he would take part
Greetings, from cape Town, South Africa, boss, recover spoon as the lads need you now. Wishing you well
Wishing a speedy recovery…
with your boosters please also eat immune boosting foods…..it helps…..also virus cannot exist over 75° C…water boils at 100°C and steam is also 100°C…..inhaling steam 3-4 times a day also helps…some people add cloves to the boiling water but I don’t know why…..all the best to Arteta.. players and everyone…….take care
Perhaps Arteta is looking for an excuse to escape the criticisms/blames he will get when we get trashed by city on New year day(just saying),however,get well soon if you have covid Arteta.
Are you an Arsenal fan at all?
I think i’m a much better fan than you twig,because i rarely see you make a comment or give an opinion here.
You have a dull*** and dirty***brain @Matthew,
I’m so sure you’re an African**because a normal sensible*** person will not say thus
It seems most of you are desperate to have the league suspended again because of covid,i believe no real football fan would be angling for the suspension of the game that get most of us excited every weekend&some midweeks,i even saw jon fox suggest in other article that Afcon be postponed due to covid-19…personally i loathe any idea that has to do with the suggestion of football being stopped.
Wishing MA a full recovery