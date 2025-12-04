Arteta gets Premier League nomination after impressive month for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has earned a nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for November after guiding Arsenal through the month unbeaten. The Gunners have remained firmly at the summit of the league table, strengthening the belief among supporters and neutral observers that this could finally be the season they end their long wait for a Premier League title.

Arteta continues to oversee a compelling transformation at the Emirates Stadium. The structure, discipline and quality he has instilled are evident each week, and only silverware is required to complete the revolution he has sparked. The Spaniard understands the importance of maintaining high standards throughout a gruelling campaign, and so far he has kept his team in command of the title race.

Arsenal have faced a number of difficult fixtures in recent weeks, yet they have managed to stay consistent and resilient. Their ability to remain top despite this challenging run reflects the progress they have made under Arteta’s leadership.

Arteta Recognised for Arsenal’s Consistency

According to Arsenal Media, Arteta’s nomination follows an unbeaten November, earning him a place among an impressive shortlist. He will compete for the award against Fulham’s Marco Silva, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Aston Villa’s Unai Emery. All four managers have delivered strong performances with their respective teams, but Arteta’s achievement of keeping Arsenal at the top will not go unnoticed.

Even if he does not secure the award this time, the nomination itself confirms that his work is being recognised at the highest level. It also reinforces the view that Arsenal are progressing in the right direction.

Arsenal Aim to Maintain Momentum

The focus for Arsenal now is to remain consistent. If they continue to approach each game with the same intensity and tactical discipline, they will be in a strong position to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the season. The foundations are firmly in place, and it is now a matter of sustaining the momentum they have built.

