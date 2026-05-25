Arteta given recognition as celebrations continue at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has guided Arsenal to their first Premier League title in 22 years, and the Spaniard is now expected to receive several individual honours following an outstanding campaign.

The former midfielder has been in charge of the Gunners since 2019 and has steadily transformed the club into one of the strongest teams in English football. Under his leadership, Arsenal have rebuilt their identity and re-established themselves among the elite sides in the country.

Arteta has gradually reshaped the squad and redesigned the culture around the club in an effort to create long-term success. That work has now produced major rewards, with Arsenal securing the league title while also preparing to compete in the Champions League final later this month.

Arteta’s Impact at Arsenal

The achievement represents a significant milestone for Arteta, particularly considering the difficulties Arsenal faced in previous years. Winning the Premier League had remained out of reach for Arsène Wenger during the latter stages of his tenure, while Unai Emery was also unable to restore the club to the top of English football.

Arteta’s rebuilding process required patience and major changes both on and off the pitch, but the progress made by the team has justified the approach taken by the club.

Arsenal also had to overcome strong competition from Manchester City throughout the campaign, making their title success even more impressive given the quality and consistency of their rivals.

Arteta Earns Recognition for Success

As reported by Sports Mole, Arteta has been named Manager of the Season in the publication’s Readers’ Award after supporters collectively recognised him as the standout coach of the campaign.

The recognition reflects the remarkable progress Arsenal have made under his leadership and the consistency shown by the team across the season.

With the club still preparing for the Champions League final, Arteta now has the opportunity to complete one of the greatest seasons in Arsenal’s modern history and further strengthen his growing reputation within European football.