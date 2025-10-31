Arteta gives a fitness update on two key Arsenal stars

Mikel Arteta has offered an important fitness update on two key Arsenal players who have recently sustained injuries, with concerns mounting over their availability for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Burnley. Both Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba have been sidelined over the past week and missed Arsenal’s recent victory over Brighton.

The manager’s comments have provided clarity on the status of the pair, as supporters await confirmation of whether either will feature at the weekend. While Arteta rotated his squad for the Brighton match, resting several first-team regulars, the potential absence of Martinelli and Saliba remains a significant talking point as Arsenal continue their pursuit of success across all competitions.

Injury Concerns Ahead of the Burnley Clash

Saliba and Gabriel have formed a formidable partnership at the heart of Arsenal’s defence this season, with their consistency and understanding forming the backbone of the team’s strong performances. Their contribution has been vital in establishing Arsenal as one of the most resilient sides in the league, with the duo’s defensive awareness and composure providing much-needed stability.

Meanwhile, Martinelli continues to be an influential presence in Arsenal’s attack. His pace, directness, and energy down the flank have often proved decisive in tight matches, and his return to full fitness will be crucial as the team faces a demanding schedule. Arteta’s update, however, suggests that the Brazilian forward’s recovery is still ongoing and that he remains unavailable for selection.

Arteta’s Update on Player Fitness

Speaking ahead of the Burnley match, Mikel Arteta provided further insight into the situation, outlining the progress of both players. As reported by Football London, the Arsenal manager stated: “Martinelli’s still out. Saliba we have to wait and see. We have another training session this afternoon. And the rest is still getting closer. I think in the right direction, but not available yet.”

Arteta’s cautious tone reflects his intent to ensure that players are fully fit before returning to competitive action. While supporters will be disappointed by Martinelli’s continued absence, the prospect of Saliba’s potential inclusion remains a source of optimism.

