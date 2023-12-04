Arteta gives after-match praise to Declan Rice at the end of Wolves win

After the 2-1 win over Wolves Mikel Arteta was asked what his chit chat with Rice after the game was all about. He said, “No I was just praising him for the way he played again, and so happy, so there was nothing to worry about that.”

Declan Rice has been outstanding in Arsenal’s midfield; many Premier League fans will attest to this. The Gunners were looking for midfield dominance, and for £105 million, they got someone who could give them that.

The ex-West Ham man has quickly become an essential element of Mikel Arteta’s engine room thanks to his superb defensive talents and ability to create space for his teammates. His presence has not only boosted Arsenal’s defence, but it has also created a framework for attacking players to just focus on attacking.

Declan Rice has had a significant impact on Arsenal’s midfield play since joining in a record-breaking transfer deal. His outstanding qualities have boosted Arsenal’s performance, providing the ideal blend of defensive steadiness and attacking power.

Rice’s ball-winning ability and tactical awareness have created a strong defensive foundation, while his accurate distribution and forward-thinking play have substantially boosted Arsenal’s attacking possibilities. As a result, his arrival has led Arsenal to an astonishing display of variety and effectiveness across the board, transforming the Gunners midfield into a formidable force to be reckoned with.

Gooners can look forward to a dynamic and influential presence that will surely have an impact on the team’s performance for many years to come.

Arteta’s satisfaction with his midfielder’s play following the win over Wolves is understandable; the 24-year-old has never disappointed him.

Darren N

