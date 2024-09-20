Arteta gives an honest assessment of Arsenal’s bore draw against Atalanta

Mikel Arteta admitted that Arsenal’s match against Atalanta yesterday was not the most entertaining to watch.

The Gunners played out a goalless draw against the Italian side, who appeared more attack-minded than Arteta’s team.

It was Arsenal’s first Champions League game of the season, and they traveled to Italy after a strong win against Tottenham at the weekend.

The game was also seen as a test ahead of their match against Manchester City this weekend, but Arsenal may have fallen short.

The Gunners lacked creativity and found themselves on the back foot multiple times as Atalanta dominated possession.

However, the Italians didn’t create many clear-cut chances and rarely made good use of their possession in Arsenal’s half.

Both fans and neutrals would agree that the game didn’t live up to expectations, and Arteta conceded it wasn’t a good performance.

He said, as quoted by The Athletic:

“As expected, a very tough match. Not a nicest (match) to watch because it was a man-to-man game everywhere.

“We started the game really, really well. We were really commanding, played in the areas we wanted to play and created one or two chances.

“And after that, we gave a lot of balls away very simply and we could not create any rhythm or momentum. Apart from the penalty, we conceded almost nothing.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We were poor in the game and cannot afford to repeat it in our next match against Manchester City because it could cost us.

