Arteta gives an update on the return of Thomas Partey to training

There have been rumours circulating that Thomas Partey is back in training and will be part of the Ghana squad for the AFCON next year.
Contrary to speculation, Partey is not back in training, and Arteta has provided this clarification. The Ghanaian midfielder, who has faced injury challenges during his time with Arsenal, is currently in a critical phase of his career with the Gunners.
Arteta’s side has been making efforts to get Partey into peak condition, but the player has struggled to maintain fitness over an extended period. Despite reports suggesting that he is fit and training, Arteta, when asked about the potential return of Partey before international duty, said as quoted by the Daily Mail.
“There is a chance. We’ll have to see. They haven’t trained yet but hopefully, they can evolve in the right way.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Partey’s poor fitness has been a big issue for us as a club, and the midfielder has to leave at the end of this season.
If a good offer comes for his signature next month, we also need to consider offloading him.
Thomas Partey reminds me of a bad foot thoroughbred horse, once his legs holds up he will easily blows the opposition apart.
Sometimes the best defenders midfielders attract attention more when they aren’t there than when they are, no Partey, no party?
Though the world class player may not quite be our modern day invincible, he isn’t far off if you ask me.
But it is the bold bid and capture of Declan Rice shows Arsenal recognized the need for an alternative
Defensive midfielders may now be committing superstar style price’s, Rodri is integral to the Citizens so is Casemiro to United