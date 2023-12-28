Arteta gives an update on the return of Thomas Partey to training

There have been rumours circulating that Thomas Partey is back in training and will be part of the Ghana squad for the AFCON next year.

Contrary to speculation, Partey is not back in training, and Arteta has provided this clarification. The Ghanaian midfielder, who has faced injury challenges during his time with Arsenal, is currently in a critical phase of his career with the Gunners.

Arteta’s side has been making efforts to get Partey into peak condition, but the player has struggled to maintain fitness over an extended period. Despite reports suggesting that he is fit and training, Arteta, when asked about the potential return of Partey before international duty, said as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“There is a chance. We’ll have to see. They haven’t trained yet but hopefully, they can evolve in the right way.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey’s poor fitness has been a big issue for us as a club, and the midfielder has to leave at the end of this season.

If a good offer comes for his signature next month, we also need to consider offloading him.

