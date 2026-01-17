Arteta gives credit to Nottingham Forest for their game plan

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Nottingham Forest arrived with a clear tactical plan to frustrate Arsenal, and ultimately succeeded in doing so. The two sides played out a goalless draw in a Premier League fixture that many expected Arsenal to win, given the contrasting situations of the clubs this season.

Forest have struggled for much of the campaign, while Arsenal are competing at the top end of the table. With the season entering its decisive phase, both teams needed points for very different reasons. Arsenal were aiming to strengthen their position in the title race, while Forest were focused on survival. In that context, the result will feel like a missed opportunity for the Gunners.

Arsenal fail to capitalise on opportunity

Earlier in the day, Manchester City had been beaten by Manchester United, presenting Arsenal with a significant chance to go nine points clear of the former defending champions. It was an opening that could have provided a major psychological advantage in the race for the title. However, Arsenal were unable to take full advantage, as Forest executed their plan effectively and disrupted the rhythm of Arteta’s side.

Arsenal controlled large periods of the match but struggled to break down a well-organised opponent. Forest remained disciplined throughout, limiting space and forcing Arsenal into areas where they were less effective. While the Gunners pushed for a breakthrough, the resistance they faced proved difficult to overcome.

Arteta credits Forest’s organisation

Following the match, Arteta was quick to acknowledge the role Forest played in denying his team a victory, while also expressing his own frustration at the missed opportunity. Speaking via Sky Sports, he highlighted both Arsenal’s intention and Forest’s execution.

“We came here to win the game, at the end we haven’t managed to do that. Credit to them and the manager, they are organised and the game they want to provoke constantly.”

Arteta’s comments underline the respect Arsenal have for Forest’s tactical discipline on the day. While the Gunners will now turn their attention to upcoming fixtures, this result serves as a reminder of how costly dropped points can be at this stage of the season.