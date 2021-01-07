Arteta gives detailed explanation on Saliba situation at last

Arsenal have let their 27m pound signing William Saliba leave to go on loan to Nice for the rest of the season, and in fact he played the full 90 minutes last night in the 2-0 defeat to Brest.
So despite having been an Arsenal player for 18 months, the only playing time he has had is a few matches with the U23 side, and there has been much speculation as to what the hell has been going on.
Dan yesterday wrote a post saying that Arteta should give us honest reasons why Saliba has been frozen out, and the boss must have been listening as he has now made a very long statement on the matter.
Arteta told Goal: “We signed a big project that we had some issues with because he’s not played enough football over the past 18 months and at that age, and in the development phase he is at, that is crucial.
“I was always very conscious when he came back, when he didn’t do the step that he had to before joining us, that to start a relationship with a new manager, a new club, new team-mates where he is not having any game time is really difficult and I think it is damaging for the future.
“I want to protect the player that we signed and the future we have alongside him and the best way to do that is to give him minutes to play.
“He has been really good, it has been a difficult few months for him to cope with that situation but I see the development that he has made, the progression that he has shown over the months and now he is ready to compete.
“He is going to a really strong league as well, a league he knows really well, he has experience [there] and he needs to play as many games as possible to be ready for us from next season.
“He will come back for pre-season and he will be with us, and hopefully he will come back after playing a number of games and [with] his performances raising and his development progressing in the right way. That is why we made that decision.
“I know that sometimes it is difficult to explain or understand after the money the club spent bringing him in, sending him on loan, but a lot of things have happened to him, he is a long-term player for us and we need to protect him as well.
“Giving him three or four games is not enough for him, he needs much more than that but what has happened over the past 18 months, he has gone through some personal problems as well that we have to try to help him, and stay as close as possible to him, and now he needs to play, play and play and enjoy his profession as well.
“In order for him to do that I think we have found the right club with him, he is very happy to go there right now and hopefully he can enjoy his football and be ready for us next season.”
Well, it is about time he gave us some details at last, as it has been very cloak and dagger up to now.
I can understand that Saliba really needs to get lots of game time, which is definitely not happening under Arteta! It just seems a bit strange that Arteta has waited six months to tell us what was going on…
Same thing he has said again and again,maybe people just didnt want to listen
I’m glad that is sorted out. And I hope that goes without saying to HH and the rest that this can’t be compared to the Ozil case as Saliba hasn’t kicked a ball for us yet. So it’s natural to be more worried about what’s going on with a promising and expensive talent who can’t play for us than an Ozil who is past it as a footballer.
Arteta and stories….simply put; we are waiting for luiz contract to end.
I have respect for Arteta, however it is important to note that Saliba was not even included in Europa league fixtures. Arteta can say anything but it doesn’t justify Slaiba’s exclusion from europa league squad with Chambers Mustafi included even though they were recovering from injury. I do understand past cannot be rectified. It is important that we rebuild our relationship with Saliba and give him confidence to come and commit to the club and we will commit towards his career development and not repeat our follies with any player specially young players. I hope we rectify the situation
Did you read his statement?
Now I’m beginning to believe some people purposefully reject what is told to them
Joe Allysons I was very angry at arteta with the way he treated Saliba but after reading this I think I understand where the club is coming from. Good luck to him and I hope he comes back a more mature player.
Chill mate..
He wasn’t included because he was supposed to go out on loan to Saint Etienne again during the summer window, but unfortunately the move broke down on deadline day.
And the Europa league squad list was already submitted before then.
Arteta has answered this question in the past, but people who have no idea of what happens behind yhe scenes or in players and coaches lives just choose to believe whatever they want to and propagate an agenda.
Its unfortunate that some fans cause unrest amongst the players and club especially with the use of social media.
Fans keep comparing Saliba with his former teammate Fofana at Leicester, but forget they are both different individuals at different clubs with Saliba going through personal and emotional problems.
Ilicic of Atalanta broke down at the end of last season upon discovering his wife was having an affair and he couldn’t complete the rest of the season even the champions league.. And that’s an experienced player.. let alone a 19yrs old who lost his mother and had to move to a foreign country alone.
Even Tierney spoke about having to adapt even feeling lonely during his injuries. And he’s from the Uk.
We often forget these players are first of all human beings not robots and must be protected at all cost.
Because once you mishandle young players, it could affect their mentality in ways they may never recover from.
Support the club, Support the manager because they are the ones who have direct contact with these players.
On to Newcastle.. Let the Partey begin!!!
I thought this was all common knowledge, just a few people on here refuse to see it the way it is.
My money is on we never see him play for us .
Like I said yesterday Saliba is a signing from that cowboy back room team and Frank Emery Spencer.
We have already seen him get rid of the bog standard players IE Guendouzi Torreira .
All I took from that press conference was that he is t good enough ,I could be wrong OFC ,but he’s had time to asses him and now 6 months later sends him off .