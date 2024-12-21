Arteta gives fans an excellent update on Arsenal’s injury-ridden defenders ahead of Palace clash

Mikel Arteta provided a positive update regarding key trio.

Injuries have left a very significant impact on our performances this season. This impact was very negative and is partly the reason for our struggles in the League table currently. Injuries to multiple key players at once has been a theme that has seen us drop some very valuable points.

Think back to the way some of these absences affected us and you can see the reason why. Martin Ødegaard has been the biggest miss so far, but we sometimes forget instances in which we dropped points specifically as a result of the absence of other key men such as the two all draw with Liverpool earlier this campaign (Gabriel injury).

We have seemingly recovered from this in recent weeks prior to our recent win over West Ham, however our biggest problem this season has started to resurface once again. The injuries recently have almost exclusively affected our defense ,but it has started to ease after the return of Gabriel.

This mini injury crisis in defence will be eased further thanks to the crucial updates Arteta provided regarding injuries ahead of our clash against Crystal Palace today. Speaking in his pre match presser, the Spaniard confirmed that Riccardo Calafiori and Declan Rice will be available to be in the squad for the short trip to Selhurst Park.

He also had a positive update about Oleksandr Zinchenko, stating he: “could probably be available as well” when asked about his fitness. He also sadly confirmed that Takehiro Tomiyasu isn’t back yet having spent the majority of the campaign injured.

This news will come as a very good one ahead of a busy January fixture list in which we’ll play nine games in total, the potential return of Calafiori and Zinchenko will also give us more options at left-back which we have lacked recently.

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

