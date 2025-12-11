Arteta gives fresh update on one injured star

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the injury suffered by Cristhian Mosquera and outlined his expected timeline for recovery. Arsenal, who had already lost William Saliba and Gabriel to injury, received further setbacks as Mosquera was forced off, leaving the club without a reserve centre-back. This situation raises concerns, as any additional injury to Jurrien Timber or Piero Hincapie could place Arsenal in a defensive emergency. While squad depth has been a strength for much of the season, the current string of injuries represents a significant challenge and a serious test for Arteta’s options at the back.

Mosquera’s Contribution and Setback

Mosquera has impressed whenever given the opportunity to compete for a place in the Arsenal defence, earning praise for his performances in key matches. His presence offered reassurance amid rotation and injury concerns, and he had been seen as a reliable alternative. However, with this latest setback, it appears his absence could extend longer than that of Saliba and Gabriel, adding further strain to the squad as Arsenal continue to navigate multiple competitions.

Arteta Confirms Extended Absence

The club are providing Mosquera with full support in his recovery, but Arteta has confirmed that the player will be sidelined for an extended period. Speaking via Goal, he said, “He’s going to be out for weeks, unfortunately, it’s much more than what we expected. But the player was feeling it, so he’s going to be out for weeks.” This update highlights the severity of the injury and underscores the immediate challenges facing Arsenal’s defensive structure. The team will need to manage carefully in the coming weeks to maintain stability at the back while Mosquera works toward a return.

______________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…