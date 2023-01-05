Arteta gives green light for a big-money move for England World Cup star

Arsenal is reportedly in the race to sign Declan Rice from West Ham as he continues to shine in the Premier League club.

The midfielder is one of the finest players in his position, and several EPL sides want to add him to their squad, prompting Arsenal to join the race for his signature.

The former Chelsea trainee did well for England at the World Cup and seems set to take the next step in his career by leaving West Ham.

A report on Ficajes.net says Mikel Arteta has added him to his shopping list and the Spanish gaffer wants the English midfielder to be a part of his squad next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been one of the superb players in the Premier League for some time and will do well if he moves to the Emirates.

However, adding him to our squad will cost a lot of money, considering he has many suitors and West Ham usually does not want to sell their best men.

However, if we can convince him about a move across town to north London, we could have a top talent on our hands if he joins us.

