Arteta gives hopeful but worrying update on Tomiyasu’s latest injury

Mikel Arteta may have just provided a hopeful injury report regarding Takehiro Tomiyasu. Over the weekend it emerged that Tomiyasu will not be in Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the United States. Apparently, due to a knee injury, the Japanese international will continue preparing for next season at Arsenal’s Sobha Realty Training Centre Colney, as he continue his rehabilitation.

The injury update on Tomiyasu had many anxious, with some advocating for him to be sold, but Mikel Arteta has provided an encouraging update on Tomi. The Spaniard intimated that the injury could not be serious, but they didn’t want to take any chances, so they decided to keep the defender behind and “watch him” as a precaution.

“It is unbelievable, because the kid works so hard,” Arteta said via club media, expressing disappointment over the injury. “He had an incident in training this week and we don’t know the extent of that [knee] injury yet, but as a precaution, we kept him [in London]. We’ll see what happens.”

This injury is another setback for Tomiyasu, who had begun to establish himself in Arteta’s starting lineup at left back. A fit Tomiyasu, who can play anywhere on the backline, is an advantage since he can cover for any defender. Surely he will miss much, as Arteta will be devising new tactics for next season in pre-season.

Even so, as Arteta maintains his absence from the USA tour was simply an injury precaution and so hopefully by the start of the season, he’ll be back fit and in contention for a spot in Arteta’s lineup as that’s all that matters. Surely Arsenal is better off with Tomiyasu 100%.

Sam P

