Arteta gives injury update on three players ahead of West Ham clash

Mikel Arteta spoke to the press ahead of his Arsenal side’s clash with West Ham on Sunday, confirming the latest injury updates on Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey and Bukayo Saka.

The youngster picked up a knock during the 4-2 victory over Chelsea, but was eager to feature in our follow-up clash with Manchester United last weekend, and was unable to complete the 90 minutes.

The boss claims that he has recovered well however, and looks set to be in the squad at the London Stadium.

“Hopefully he{Saka} will be fine,” Mikel told Arsenal Media today. “He had some issues in the final part of the game but he’s recovered well and we expect him to be available.”

The latest on Thomas Partey was no positive however, with the boss hinting that we shouldn’t be expecting to see the Ghanaian midfielder again this season.

He added in regards to Partey: “He’s progressing but he had a significant injury, a recurring injury as well, so we don’t expect him to make progress that quickly to see him this season, but hopefully I am wrong.”

He also poured a little cold water on our hopes of seeing Tomiyasu make only his third start of 2022 having suffered a succession of setbacks in his attempt to recover from injury previously.

On Tomi, he said: “You only know that, after a player’s been out for a long spell, when you put him on the pitch. He hasn’t started any matches yet. He’s lacked a bit of time on the pitch so it’s a decision we will make tomorrow.”

The Japan international only came off the bench very late on against Man United, which is unlikely to have given him what he needs to be able to see out the 90 minutes, so it makes sense that he will be on the bench.

Saka will obviously be a massive boost to our chances of closing in on that all-important fourth spot if he is able to feature, and it sounds as if he will be fine to do so.

Could Arteta be withholding some news to play mind games ahead of the London derby match?

