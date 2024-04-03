Arteta gives massive update on Jurrien Timber – “He’s not far off”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking to the media on Tuesday, provided an update on Jurrien Timber’s recovery following his prolonged absence due to an ACL injury. The Gunners haven’t counted on the Dutchman since his injury in the Premier League Match Day 1 win over Nottingham Forest (2-1).

With photos and videos confirming that he is back on the training pitch, Arsenal fans are keen to know when they will see him play again.

Arteta is optimistic about his £34 million (2023) recovery progress, saying: “He’s doing very well; he’s back training. He’s not far off, but the thing is, that last step. I think he has a good chance [of playing again this season]. I don’t know the percentage, but he’s going to push it as far as he possibly can.”

However, he says that some of the final nuances of his healing process remain difficult to explain, as Arteta stated while revealing when he expects him back: “He hasn’t played any minutes, so does he need a game with the U21s? Does he need two games? We are going to have to see, especially because he’s training with us, and we need to see how long that will take him. That last part is tricky and sometimes takes a while. Hopefully, as soon as possible.”

Arsenal may benefit from a quality player like Jurrien Timber in their current circumstances, as they compete for the league and the Champions League.

In the few games the 22-year-old played for Arsenal, including the Community Shield and pre-season friendlies, he showed flashes of brilliance. It’s unfortunate that we haven’t been able to enjoy his services in recent months.

