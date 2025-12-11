Arteta gives more detail about handing a debut to another teenager

With a mounting injury crisis, Arsenal have had the opportunity to give more youngsters a chance, and Marli Salmon earned his Champions League debut last night. The 16-year-old had already been involved with the squad during pre-season and is regarded as one of the club’s most promising talents. His steady development has improved his prospects of breaking into the first team, demonstrating both technical ability and composure well beyond his years.

Salmon’s Mentorship and Arsenal’s Youth Policy

Salmon has benefited from the guidance of William Saliba, a mentor who has played a pivotal role in helping him adjust to senior football. The presence of such experienced players has ensured that Arsenal’s young prospects are being nurtured carefully, giving fans confidence that the club’s future remains in safe hands. The Gunners have consistently produced quality youth players, and as the season progresses, it is likely that more debuts will follow, further strengthening the pathway from academy to first team.

Arteta Explains the Debut

Mikel Arteta explained the reasoning behind Salmon’s introduction after the game, speaking to Standard Sport. He said, “Well, the thought was as well from yesterday, the fact that we had to play Christian [Norgaard] as well, we had to really consider it because we were playing a really good side that had some really good results in the Champions League at home as well, but we knew that at some point we had to use him. So, he was ready, he was prepared, he can play as a centre-back or as a full-back and I’m delighted. He’s so young, 16 still, and he’s playing in the Champions League. So yeah, what a great night for him as well.”

Arteta’s comments underline the club’s commitment to rewarding talent regardless of age, showing trust in those capable of performing at the highest level. For Salmon and other youngsters in the squad, the opportunity to compete in Europe represents both a challenge and a platform to demonstrate their readiness for senior football.

