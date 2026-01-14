Arteta gives more detail about Hincapie’s condition and progress

Piero Hincapie picked up an injury during Arsenal’s match against Liverpool and subsequently missed the FA Cup tie against Portsmouth. His absence, combined with Riccardo Calafiori also being sidelined, has left Arsenal short of options in a key area of the pitch. As things stand, Myles Lewis Skelly is the only natural left back available to the manager.

Lewis Skelly has found opportunities limited this season, largely because the other options in that position have been more experienced and established. When he has been introduced in recent matches, his lack of regular minutes has been evident, with his performances appearing understandably rusty. This situation has increased the urgency for either Hincapie or Calafiori to return to action as soon as possible.

Growing concern over defensive depth

Despite having a large squad, Arsenal now finds itself just one injury away from being without a recognised left back. That prospect has caused concern among supporters, many of whom are uneasy about relying solely on Lewis Skelly after such a long spell without consistent game time. While his potential is clear, the pressure of high-level fixtures presents a significant challenge.

The timing of these injuries is particularly problematic given the demands of the fixture list. Arsenal is preparing for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea, a match that requires defensive stability and tactical discipline. Any further setbacks could force the manager into uncomfortable decisions at a crucial point in the season.

Arteta update ahead of Chelsea clash

As preparations continue, Mikel Arteta has addressed the situation regarding Hincapie’s fitness. Speaking about the defender, he offered an update according to Arsenal Media, saying, “It’s a muscle injury. He’s progressing, but we don’t know. I think it will matter for a few weeks probably, but we don’t know exactly when.”

Those comments suggest there is still uncertainty around a return date, which does little to ease concerns. Hincapie has impressed whenever he has featured, and his importance to the squad is clear. Arsenal will hope his recovery accelerates, while also trusting that Lewis Skelly can rise to the occasion if called upon.

With decisive fixtures ahead, managing fitness and depth could prove just as important as form on the pitch.