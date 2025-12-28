Arteta gives more updates on the fitness of Calafiori

Mikel Arteta has provided further details on the injury that prevented Riccardo Calafiori from playing in Arsenal’s match against Brighton. The defender had been set to start the game and was expected to be a key figure, as he has been for much of the season. However, during the warm-up session, Calafiori experienced discomfort and was unable to take part, forcing Arsenal to make a last-minute adjustment.

The Italian has been a reliable presence for much of the campaign, often keeping Myles Lewis-Skelly on the bench. His absence represents a setback for the Gunners, although there is cautious optimism that the injury may not be serious and that he could return to action soon. Arsenal regard him as one of the team’s finest players and have consistently managed his workload to maintain his fitness. When available, Calafiori is always a starter, highlighting his importance to the squad.

The nature of the injury

Arteta explained the circumstances surrounding Calafiori’s withdrawal in the warm-up, emphasising the unusual nature of the issue. Speaking according to Independent Sport, he said, “There’s something with Richy as well, very, very strange.

“It’s something that he felt yesterday, it’s something very awkward that happened and today in the warm-up, he wasn’t comfortable.”

The comments underline that the problem arose suddenly and was unexpected, which forced the team to adjust immediately ahead of kick-off. While the details remain vague, the focus is on ensuring the player recovers fully before returning to competitive action.

Looking ahead

Arsenal hope that Calafiori’s absence will be brief, given his influence in defence and his contribution to the team’s overall stability. The Gunners are likely to continue monitoring his condition carefully and to provide all necessary support from the medical team to aid his recovery. Maintaining the fitness of key players such as Calafiori will be crucial as Arsenal aim to sustain their performance levels throughout a demanding season.