Arteta gives new timeline for Max Dowman’s return to action

Max Dowman has been sidelined since last year, missing several months of action at a time when he had been hoping to enjoy a breakthrough campaign at the club. The youngster has been regarded as one of Arsenal’s most impressive academy prospects in recent seasons, a reputation that accelerated his pathway towards the first team.

The attacker has long been tipped for significant success, and there is a growing expectation that he could receive increased opportunities next term. Arsenal remain committed to managing his development carefully, yet supporters are eager to see him operating once more on the right wing, where he previously delivered eye-catching performances before suffering his long-term injury.

Careful Management of His Recovery

Dowman is not expected to be ruled out for the remainder of the season, although his absence has already been considerable. Arsenal have consistently adopted a cautious approach when handling injured players, prioritising long-term fitness over short-term gains. That philosophy is one reason Mikel Arteta rarely places a definitive timeline on a player’s return.

As the team prepares for their upcoming match against Brentford, Arteta has provided an update on Dowman’s recovery, offering a measure of optimism regarding his progress.

Arteta Provides Encouraging Update

Speaking about the youngster’s situation, Arteta delivered a positive assessment. As reported by Arsenal Media, he said, “Max is still not available. However, he’s doing very well.

“I think he will be with us in a week or so, and then he can pick up the rhythm and be available for us.”

These remarks suggest that Dowman is nearing a return to full training, a crucial step in regaining match sharpness. If his recovery continues without setbacks, he could soon rejoin the squad and resume his development, much to the encouragement of both the coaching staff and supporters.