Arteta gives positive update on two players fitness ahead Spurs game

Arsenal are grappling with a series of injury concerns, a situation that has left fans anxious ahead of their crucial clash with Tottenham. The Gunners faced several scares during their recent match against Manchester United, which ended in a tense penalty shootout.

Gabriel Jesus was stretchered off during the game, and it has since been confirmed that he will be sidelined for an extended period. Adding to Arsenal’s worries, both Jorginho and Jurrien Timber appeared to pick up knocks during the gruelling encounter. While it is clear that Jesus will miss the upcoming fixture, there has been uncertainty about the fitness of Timber and Jorginho, raising questions about their availability for the derby against Spurs.

The North London derby is expected to be a fiercely contested affair, with Arsenal needing a victory to remain in close contention at the top of the league standings. With rivals performing exceptionally well this season, every game in the second half of the campaign carries immense significance.

Fans eager for updates on Jorginho and Timber’s conditions turned to Mikel Arteta for answers during his pre-match press conference. Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta offered some reassurance, explaining that the pair’s issues during the United game were not as serious as initially feared.

“He was cramping when we were playing extra time, Jurrien [Timber] was exactly the same, so we had a few players struggling to finish the game. He’s fine,” Arteta said.

This update will come as a relief to Arsenal supporters, as the availability of both players significantly strengthens the team’s chances against a challenging Spurs side. The North London derby is always a demanding fixture, and with Gabriel Jesus already ruled out, the presence of Timber and Jorginho could prove pivotal in a game of such magnitude.

Arsenal know they must maintain consistency in their performances to keep pace with their rivals, who are leaving little room for error at the top of the table. Capitalising on any slip-ups by opponents is vital, and a win against Tottenham would not only boost morale but also reinforce the Gunners’ standing in the title race.