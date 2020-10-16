Arteta gives reason why he is sure he has the support of club owners

Mikel Arteta has always maintained that he has the full backing of Arsenal’s owners and the Spaniard has now revealed that the signing of Thomas Partey is proof to that.

Arsenal left it late in their bid to sign the Ghanaian midfielder, but they completed the transfer on the final day of the transfer window.

The former Atletico Madrid man joins them as one of the best midfielders in Europe and he is expected to make the Gunners even stronger.

Speaking ahead of his team’s match against Manchester City, Arteta boasted that signing the midfielder is proof that the club’s owners see the good work that is being done at the club.

He claimed that the owners simply backed their words with action in that case and that he will still have trusted them even if they didn’t land Partey.

Arteta said as quoted by Standard Sports: “It is good that sometimes words are not enough.

“I think you asked me the day before or two days before [the transfer window shut] if I felt we had the backing and the right connections with the ownership, if they were involved and willing to do as much as possible to help the squad. I said yes and that I was very, very convinced about that.

“Even if that [signing Partey] wouldn’t have happened, I would have still said the same thing. But they showed this time, with big funds, they are really committed.”