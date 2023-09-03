Arteta gives reasons why Arsenal fans need to show Havertz some love, and he’ll explode

As much as many have called for him to be dropped, Kai Havertz could start against Manchester United. The talk has been about why Arsenal could be better without the German international. While addressing the media in the press conference for the Arsenal versus Manchester United clash, Mikel Arteta was asked how his £65 million summer addition could get to his best.

The Arsenal boss told us fans that he needs Gooners’ help to get the best out of the ex-Blue. According to him, the Gooners showing their love to the 24-year-old could build his confidence and get him to explode, just like other players like Odegaard and Ramsdale, who weren’t instant hits, as he said in the Mirror, “It’s difficult to ask more of our supporters and our people, but my feeling is give him love, and we’ll get the best out of him. I think we have some very beautiful examples in the last years with players that, we have given a lot of support and got behind them, and they have felt that love, and they just exploded.”

Mikel Arteta on fans not being convinced by Havertz after three matches: “More than two months [people weren’t convinced by Ødegaard]. Gabriel Magalhães was the same. White could not play as a full-back. Ramsdale wasn’t good enough & now you sign another goalkeeper, it’s a… pic.twitter.com/uAJO5A8jLt — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 1, 2023

Arteta continued: “It’s more than [Martin] Odegaard. And with Gabriel Magalhaes, it was the same. And Ben White could not play as a full-back; Aaron Ramsdale wasn’t good enough for Arsenal; and now we have signed another keeper, and it is a catastrophe!

“Bukayo Saka was a left-back, and now he’s a right-winger. Granit Xhaka, we have so many good examples. But the players have to love what they do, and they do that when they feel supported.”

Anyway, after claiming Havertz will get better with time, he went on to insinuate that he feels Havertz still offers something great to his team, noting what he brings to his team and why we can expect the German to be in the lineup versus United, saying: “His football brain, how he understands when to move, how to move when to stay when to run, it’s phenomenal. We are talking about a player who has already won and done a lot at his age, and he’s played three Premier League games, so… calm.”

Don’t you think that Arteta is absolutely right? Us fans have given up on him after just a few games, but give him a chance to grow into the team and he will surprise us all. If Arteta believes in him, why shouldn’t we?

Arteta is usually right after all….