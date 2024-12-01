Arteta gives some positive updates on Ben White’s injury recovery

Mikel Arteta has shared a positive update on the recovery of Ben White following surgery to resolve a persistent knee issue that had troubled the defender for an extended period. White, a key player in Arsenal’s defensive setup, underwent the procedure despite the risk of being sidelined for several months, as the club prioritised his long-term fitness.

The England international has been instrumental to Arsenal’s performances since his arrival, consistently delivering reliable displays. However, the decision to opt for surgery was aimed at providing a permanent solution and ensuring his availability in the long run. Arsenal has missed White’s presence on the pitch, but the club is cautiously optimistic about his recovery process.

Arteta confirmed that the surgery was successful and that White is making steady progress, though the club intends to avoid rushing his return to action. Speaking about the situation, Arteta told The Sun:

“The surgery went really well, there is no reaction after that. He is improving day by day, but it is a process for the first four to six weeks. We have to be really cautious and don’t put any stress on that knee, and then we will see how quickly he can recover and how it reacts after that.”

The Gunners’ boss emphasised the importance of patience in managing White’s recovery to ensure his return at full strength. Arsenal fans will undoubtedly be eager to see the defender back in action, given his contributions to the team’s stability and defensive prowess.

While White’s absence poses challenges, Arsenal has shown resilience, maintaining strong performances in his absence. His recovery progress is encouraging, and the club remains committed to his rehabilitation. White’s return will not only bolster the squad but also provide a significant morale boost as Arsenal continues to compete for silverware this season. For now, the focus remains on supporting his recovery to ensure he comes back stronger and ready to reclaim his place in the starting lineup.