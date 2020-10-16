Arteta gives starter verdict on very hot England youth star

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Eddie Nketiah is close to becoming a regular starter at Arsenal as the England Under21 international continues to impress.

He has scored twice for the Gunners this season despite coming off the bench in most games for the club as Arteta continues to prefer Alexandre Lacazette.

Nketiah is seen as the heir to the Arsenal striker position and the teenager is really pushing Arteta to involve him more often.

Asked whether the striker is close to being a regular starter at the club, Arteta claimed that he is close and he has been challenging others for a place in the starting XI.

He revealed that he never really had any doubt about the striker’s ability because of how he trains.

He hailed his evolution and claimed that it is exactly what the club is looking for, players challenging others for a place in the team.

He told the Arsenal official website when asked if the striker is close to a first-team starter spot:

“Well, he’s very close because he’s already challenging everybody every week, whether he’s starting or not. I always have no doubts with him because of the way he trains and performs, his goalscoring record is getting better and better every week. He’s evolving the right way and this is what we need, players challenging and knocking on the door to become starters for us.”