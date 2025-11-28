Arteta gives Trossard update as Arsenal is handed fitness boost

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the fitness of Leandro Trossard, and the news may not be entirely negative for Arsenal. The Belgian was forced off during the first half of the match against Bayern Munich after picking up an injury, prompting immediate concern among supporters. Despite his absence, the Gunners secured all three points, and Arteta would be delighted to have him available again for the weekend fixture if his recovery progresses as hoped.

Trossard’s Importance to Arsenal

Trossard has worked hard to remain one of Arsenal’s key figures even with the arrival of several new players. His versatility and technical quality make him a valuable asset, and there is a belief that he can still offer more at the Emirates. Arsenal would certainly welcome further contributions from him, yet the priority at present is assessing the extent of his injury. With the club already dealing with several fitness issues this season, the prospect of Trossard facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines is far from ideal. The Belgian himself will be eager to avoid an extended absence, knowing his importance to the team’s attacking options.

Arteta Offers Encouraging Signs

Arteta has attempted to reassure fans by suggesting the situation may not be as serious as initially feared. Speaking via Arsenal Media, he said, “Yeah, with Leo there’s another test today, we have to see how he’s feeling. It doesn’t look much, so we still have a few hours and we’ll have to see, it’s a potential chance (that he will be available).”

His comments indicate cautious optimism, with the possibility that Trossard could be cleared to return sooner rather than later. Arsenal will continue to monitor him, and the final decision will depend on how he responds to further assessment. If he is able to feature this weekend, it would provide a welcome boost for Arteta’s side as they navigate a demanding run of fixtures.