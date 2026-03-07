Arteta gives update on two Arsenal stars who seem injured against Mansfield

Riccardo Calafiori and Leandro Trossard were unable to complete Arsenal’s FA Cup match against Mansfield after both players appeared to suffer injuries during the fixture.

Arsenal began the game strongly, but Mansfield presented a surprisingly difficult challenge as they attempted to produce an FA Cup upset. The determined performance from the home side forced Arsenal’s players to work harder than expected in order to secure the victory.

Despite the resistance from Mansfield, the visitors ultimately proved too strong and managed to book their place in the next round of the competition. However, the victory may have come with a concern for the Gunners after both Trossard and Calafiori were forced to leave the pitch before the end of the match.

Injury concerns during the match

The competitive nature of the contest meant Arsenal’s players had to maintain a high level of intensity throughout the game. As Mansfield continued to push for an equaliser, the visitors were required to respond with sustained effort and concentration.

During the match, both Trossard and Calafiori experienced discomfort and were unable to continue. Their substitutions naturally raised concerns among Arsenal supporters, particularly given the importance of maintaining squad fitness during a demanding period of the season.

Seeing two key players leave the pitch early created uncertainty about the potential severity of their issues. With Arsenal competing in multiple competitions, the availability of important squad members will remain crucial in the weeks ahead.

Arteta provides update

Following the match, manager Mikel Arteta addressed the situation and offered an initial update on the condition of both players.

As reported by Arsenal Media, Arteta explained:

“Both of them, they had little niggles, they weren’t comfortable to continue. And we knew that this could be a possibility, especially in the conditions that we’re playing today. So, we have to take them off.”

The manager’s remarks indicate that the substitutions were made to prevent any further risk. Arsenal will now continue to monitor the players closely as they assess their fitness ahead of upcoming fixtures.